Dibrugarh: Hugrijan Gaon Panchayat Wins National ‘Atmanirbhar Infrastructure’ Award

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a moment of pride for Assam, Hugrijan Gaon Panchayat of Dibrugarh district has been conferred the prestigious Atmanirbhar Infrastructure Award at the National Panchayat Awards 2025 for its outstanding contribution to rural infrastructure development and grassroots governance. The recognition highlights the panchayat’s remarkable efforts in improving rural connectivity, public facilities, sanitation, and community welfare initiatives, making it a model for sustainable village development in the region.

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