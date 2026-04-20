Dima Hasao Gets New Cultural Centre to Preserve Dimasa Heritage

A new cultural centre dedicated to preserving the heritage of the Dimasa community was inaugurated at Maibang in Dima Hasao on Sunday, as the district takes a formal step toward safeguarding its indigenous arts and traditions amid rapid modernisation.

Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Chairman Mohet Hojai inaugurated the "Dimasa Damthai Luthai Slingkho" centre, expressing pride in an initiative he described as essential for keeping the community's roots alive.

What the Centre Will Offer

The facility is designed as a dedicated space for teaching and practising traditional Dimasa art forms — including flute music, indigenous drumming, folk songs, and dance.

Beyond the performing arts, Chairman Hojai emphasised that the centre serves a deeper purpose: preserving ancestral stories, cultural identity, and community memory for generations to come.

"This is about giving our children a platform to learn, appreciate, and carry forward our timeless traditions," he said at the inauguration.

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