Unite and make council Assam’s finest: DHAC CEM Debolal Gorlosa

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Chief Executive Member of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), Debolal Gorlosa, urged citizens to unite in making the council one of Assam's finest, while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for their support.

Gorlosa made the call at a large gathering in Haflong on Thursday during the inaugural ceremony of the newly-constructed Gopinath Bordoloi Model LP School. The event also featured felicitation of APSC achievers, ceremonial distribution of appointment letters for Education Department posts under DHAC, and honours for the Dimasa Textbook Preparation Committee, led by Ramesh Thaosen (Retd ACS), President of Dimasa Lairimdi Mel.

Public representatives, community leaders, teachers, students, and residents attended the programme.

Stressing quality education, infrastructure, and community unity, Gorlosa said that sustained efforts in education would build a strong foundation for Dima Hasao's social and economic growth. "With collective responsibility and public cooperation in our developmental initiatives, DHAC can set an example," he added.

He highlighted the teachers' pivotal role in shaping young minds and called on them to discharge duties responsibly, noting the council's focus on systemic upgrades through infrastructure.

Accompanying Gorlosa were DHAC Chairman Mohet Hojai, Deputy Chairman Amin Leinthang, BJP Dima Hasao District President Dhriti Thaosen, Executive Members (EMs), Members of Autonomous Council (MACs), CDC chairmen, principal secretary, joint secretary, and department officials.

Chairman Hojai echoed the sentiment, appealing for united efforts to strengthen the council under Gorlosa's leadership.

