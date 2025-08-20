Dima Hasao: Mass rally in Haflong demands justice in rape-murder case

CORRESPONDENTS

HAFLONG/ KHERONI: In response to the clarion call issued by the United Women Forum of Karbi Anglong (East & West) Central Committee, thousands of individuals from all walks of life gathered on Tuesday in front of the District Commissioner’s office at Haflong. The peaceful public rally and sit-in demonstration was held to demand justice for Late Bina Engtipi, who was tragically raped and murdered at Longku, allegedly by an employee of L&T, on August 13.

More than a protest, the gathering was a collective cry for justice, a resolute stand against gender-based violence and a call for accountability. Participants urged all organizations, civil society bodies, and concerned citizens of Dima Hasao to join hands in solidarity and amplify the demand for swift and fair action.

Following the demonstration, a memorandum was submitted to Debolal Gorlosa, chief executive Member of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, through the District Commissioner. The memorandum called for an immediate and impartial investigation into the brutal crime and demanded the highest legal punishment for those found guilty.

According to reports circulated via media and social media platforms, Late Bina Engtipi, wife of Hemari Terang from Longku under the Garampani MAC constituency, was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by five employees of the L&T project stationed in the area. The accused were identified as Stephen Hanse (Umrangso), Ravinder Rana (Nepal), Abdul Mannan (Barpeta), Satya Acharjee (Lanka), and Aryan Choudhury (Madhya Pradesh).

The memorandum strongly condemned the heinous crime and appealed to the authorities to initiate a rapid and justified investigation. It also urged that the perpetrators be prosecuted under the full extent of the law, including provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other relevant legal statutes.

