Dima Hasao: Measles at Semkhor claims 4 lives

Haflong: Atleast 60-70 cases of measles have been detected in remote villages of Semkhor area in Dima Hasao district of Assam recently. Almost all the children of the region between age group of 1 to 5 years have been diagnosed with measles over the past few weeks.

Four children have died in the villages due to some complication, though they were not brought to hospital but it was suspected to be measles’ case, since children around the villages have been diagnosed with measles. “Small children of the village suffered from fever, diarrhea, vomiting, cough and developed skin rashes. Almost all children below 5 years were infected with these viral disease. Children who have serious complication were taken to Maibang and Haflong for treatment since there were no medical staff available at the health centre in Semkhor,” a woman of Juibra village in Semkhor region said. A team of medical from Maibang PHC has been constantly visiting various villages of the area in the last week for treatment of the infected children.

Dr. Ravi Prakash Rai told this correspondent on Monday that 95% of the patients have been diagnosed with measles and were prescribed paracetamol, antibiotic and other medicines. He also informed that blood samples of the patient have been collected and send to Haflong Civil Hospital for examination. Dr. Tilak Deka of Maibang PHC said, children of the region might not be vaccinated against the dreadful viral disease during anti-measles campaign.

“Over 30 children have been brought to Maibang PHC since March 12. Six to seven of them have been referred to Haflong while some are still receiving treatment and many have recovered.” Dr. Deka added.

The local MAC Herojit Jidung on Monday visited various villages of the area to take stock of the situation and assisted the villagers in getting them admitted to hospital. On Tuesday when Dima Hasao’s Joint Director of Medical Services Dr. Duleswar Gogoi was approached, Dr Gagoi said that the matter is being monitored.

Also Read: Assam: One held for allegedly raping minor girl’s corpse in Karimganj district

Also Watch: