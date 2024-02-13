Assam: Golden jubilee of Sri Mandir consecration celebrated at Maibang

Haflong: Golden Jubilee of Sri Mandir consecration and 136th birth anniversary Mahotsav of Param Premomay Sri Sri Thakur Anukul Chandra was celebrated at Maibang with great religious fervor on Sunday. The grand and holy celebration was inaugurated followed by art competition, congregational prayer, reading of holy books, recitation competition and cultural programme.

On Sunday the day’s programme started with ved mangaliki, ushakirtan, congregational morning prayer, reading of holy books and was followed by namsankirtan.

In this connection a spectacular procession was taken out where hundreds of devotees and people of various section took part. The procession with the beautifully decorated portrait of Sri Thakur Anukul Chandra from Maibang Mandir marched through the major parts of Maibang and converged at the Mandir.

Troupes from Lumding and other places performed beautiful devotional songs which kept the people spellbound. This was followed by distribution of “Prasad’ among the people.

At 3.30 pm there was a religious meeting wherein many people from Satsang dwelt at length on the philosophy of Sri Sri Thakur Anukul Chandra and Acharjya parampara. In the evening after the congregational prayer, reading of holy books there was a cultural programme by Dulon Palit and Sarbani Bhattacharjee and invited singers from Silchar.

