Dima Hasao police recapture escaped undertrial after seven-hour chase

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: In a dramatic operation spanning seven hours, Dima Hasao police apprehended the undertrial prisoner, Ronald Haflongbar, who had escaped custody, sources confirmed late Monday evening. The suspect was nabbed from Jorai village near Haflong, marking the end of an intense pursuit through the hilly terrain.

Local sources indicated the chase began earlier in the day, involving multiple teams combing remote areas around Jorai, a village known for its dense forests and proximity to Haflong town.

The incident has heightened security concerns in the district, with residents reporting increased police presence. Dima Hasao, already grappling with occasional law and order challenges, saw swift action from law enforcers, underscoring their resolve to recapture fugitives promptly.

