Dima Hasao Police Bust Drug Racket, Two Held with Brown Sugar Worth Lakhs

Dima Hasao: In a major action against drug trafficking, Dima Hasao police arrested two suspected drug peddlers and seized a huge quantity of brown sugar during a late-night operation at Harangajao on Thursday.
Police officials said the operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs about the movement of narcotics through the area. Acting swiftly, a police team intercepted a Bolero vehicle that was travelling from Silchar towards Guwahati.
During a detailed search of the vehicle, police recovered 527.44 grams of brown sugar packed in 45 soap cases. The contraband was cleverly hidden inside a specially built secret chamber of the vehicle, apparently to evade routine checks.
Along with the drugs, police also seized the Bolero used for transportation and three mobile phones. Officials believe the mobile phones were used by the accused to coordinate with other members involved in the illegal drug trade.
The two arrested persons were taken into police custody and are being questioned to gather more information about the source of the drugs and the people linked to the racket. Police said efforts are on to trace the larger network involved in supplying and transporting narcotics through the district.
Dima Hasao police have once again appealed to the public to cooperate and share any information related to drug activities. They assured that strict action will be taken against those involved in the narcotics trade and that surveillance across the district will be further tightened.
The seizure is being seen as a significant success in the district’s ongoing fight against drugs.