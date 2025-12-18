Dima Hasao Police Bust Drug Racket, Two Held with Brown Sugar Worth Lakhs

Along with the drugs, police also seized the Bolero used for transportation and three mobile phones. Officials believe the mobile phones were used by the accused to coordinate with other members involved in the illegal drug trade.

The two arrested persons were taken into police custody and are being questioned to gather more information about the source of the drugs and the people linked to the racket. Police said efforts are on to trace the larger network involved in supplying and transporting narcotics through the district.

Dima Hasao police have once again appealed to the public to cooperate and share any information related to drug activities. They assured that strict action will be taken against those involved in the narcotics trade and that surveillance across the district will be further tightened.

The seizure is being seen as a significant success in the district’s ongoing fight against drugs.