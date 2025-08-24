Villagers block National Highway in Dhubri, demand reopening of road

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Residents of the Moterjhar area of Dhubri district staged a strong protest by blocking National Highway 127B on Saturday against railway road there by the railway department.

The protesters alleged that the Railway Department was attempting to close a key road used for local transportation.

According to residents, after the completion of the newly constructed National Highway 127B, the department decided to block the road in the greater Moterjhar region without any prior notice, which angered the public.

The road in question connects around 20 villages, and its closure has created serious transportation issues for the local population.

As a result, nearly 500 men and women from the area staged a blockade on the national highway to protest the sudden decision by the Railway Department.

The demonstrators demanded that the road be reopened as it was before. They also declared that their agitation would continue until a solution is found.

Also Read: Locals halt construction work of National Highway link road alleging irregularities

Also Watch: