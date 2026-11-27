OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Ten singers and artistes from Dima Hasao have been identified for consideration to participate in the closing ceremony of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, scheduled to be held in New Delhi on November 29, 2026.

According to a revised list submitted by the Office of the District Commissioner, Dima Hasao, to the Cultural Affairs Department, Government of Assam, the singers include Sheuli Nath, Sushmita Das, Sunita Rabidas, Emmanuel Tuolor, Ankita Mitherphangsa, Ikimchule Mpanme, Padma Bathari, Keyidaulungbe Nriame, Ujjaini Dey, and Desika Daulagupu.