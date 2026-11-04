PM Modi to Attend Birth Centenary Celebrations of Bhupen Hazarika at Bharat Mandapam

Guwahati: The year-long birth centenary celebrations of legendary polymath and Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika are set for a grand national culmination. Assam Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah chaired a crucial high-level review meeting at Janata Bhawan to finalize preparation models for the mega valedictory event.

The historic closing ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 29, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, in the august presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting, attended by member-secretaries of the state-appointed committees, focused heavily on cross-departmental coordination. Minister Borah issued strict directives to ensure a flawless execution regarding security, medical services, travel logistics, and national publicity. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who personally inspected the New Delhi venue recently, has instructed teams to organize a spectacle worthy of the Bard of the Brahmaputra.

A major highlight of the grand finale will be the presentation of the inaugural Dr. Bhupen Hazarika National Award. Prime Minister Modi will confer the prestigious award upon legendary playback singer Usha Mangeshkar for her outstanding contributions to Indian music. The triennial award carries a cash component of ₹10 lakhs alongside a citation.

Designed to project Assam’s rich cultural repository globally, the valedictory program will feature a massive congregation of creative minds. Top-tier national artistes will join local cultural practitioners for grand musical renditions, including a mass choir presentation of Hazarika's historic songs like "Manuhe Manuhar Babe" and "We Are in the Same Boat, Brother".

Additionally, a comprehensive archival exhibition will trace "Sudhakantha's" life journey across music, literature, cinema, and socio-political spheres. By taking this celebration to the national capital, the government intends to showcase how Hazarika's art broke linguistic and geographical boundaries to champion universal unity and humanism.

Officials have been asked to implement finishing touches seamlessly as the final countdown to the grand celebration begins.