Dima Hasao SI’s death takes grim turn as police probe deliberate ramming by suspected drug network

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The death of Sub-Inspector Navajit Das, Officer-in-Charge of the Laisong Police Outpost in Dima Hasao, has taken a new turn, with investigators suspecting that he may have been deliberately struck by a vehicle while conducting a late-night naka check.

Police have arrested Salim Uddin, described as a wholesale drug dealer from Juriya, in connection with the incident. Several of his associates and family members, including his brother Mahidul Islam, father Abdul Kuddus Faraji, and associates Mofazzal Islam and Ruksana Khatun, have also been detained for questioning. Investigators are examining whether the vehicle was deliberately used to breach the checkpoint and evade police inspection. Salim Uddin remains in police custody as the investigation continues into his alleged links with a wider narcotics network. Local organisations have demanded stringent action against all those found to be involved in the incident.

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