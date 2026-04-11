Dima Hasao tops Assam in HSLC 2026 with stellar 88.23% pass rate

HAFLONG: Dima Hasao has emerged as the top-performing district in Assam's HSLC 2026 results, recording a pass percentage of 88.23% — the highest in the state, as declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).
The hill district outpaced all others, with Sivasagar coming in second at 84.08% and Dibrugarh third at 78.46%.
District-Level Results at a Glance
Of the 3,356 students who appeared from Dima Hasao, 1,553 secured first division, 1,288 earned second division, and 120 achieved third division.
At the state level, the overall pass rate stood at 65.62%, with 2,81,701 students clearing the examination out of 4,29,249 who sat for it.
Also Read: Assam HSLC 2026: Pass Percentage at 65.62%, Over 2.81 Lakh Clear Exams; Dima Hasao Tops Districts
Three students from Dima Hasao stood out for their exceptional performance.
Swastika Pal, daughter of Vivekananda Pal and a student of St Agnes HS School, claimed the district's top rank with 90.33%, earning letter marks in all subjects and scoring 99 in Mathematics. "I want to become an engineer like my father," she said.
Ruchika Chowdhury, also from St Agnes HS School and daughter of Narayan Chowdhury, secured second place with 89.67%, with letter marks across all subjects and 98 in General Mathematics. She plans to pursue science and hopes to become a doctor.
Khagsaindi Naiding, daughter of Ramul Naiding from Don Bosco HS School, ranked third with 87.50%, earning letter marks in all subjects and scoring 98 in Advanced Mathematics. She aspires to become a professor — with engineering as a backup — and plans to continue in the science stream.
Rupali Langthasa, Member of the Autonomous Council (MAC) in charge of Education, described the results as "a significant milestone," pointing to Dima Hasao's growing educational progress and commitment to academic excellence.
All Dimasa Students' Union (ADSU) President Arujit Kemprai credited the outcome to "the joint efforts of students, teachers, parents, the education department, and the council team."
Observers note that the district's rise to the top of Assam's academic rankings reflects more than a single year's effort.
Focused governance, improved educational policies, and consistent developmental initiatives in Dima Hasao have collectively contributed to this shift in the district's academic standing — and the results suggest that progress is gathering pace.