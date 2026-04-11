Dima Hasao tops Assam in HSLC 2026 with stellar 88.23% pass rate

HAFLONG: Dima Hasao has emerged as the top-performing district in Assam's HSLC 2026 results, recording a pass percentage of 88.23% — the highest in the state, as declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

The hill district outpaced all others, with Sivasagar coming in second at 84.08% and Dibrugarh third at 78.46%.

District-Level Results at a Glance

Of the 3,356 students who appeared from Dima Hasao, 1,553 secured first division, 1,288 earned second division, and 120 achieved third division.

At the state level, the overall pass rate stood at 65.62%, with 2,81,701 students clearing the examination out of 4,29,249 who sat for it.

Also Read: Assam HSLC 2026: Pass Percentage at 65.62%, Over 2.81 Lakh Clear Exams; Dima Hasao Tops Districts