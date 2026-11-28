OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: In a coordinated push to eradicate child marriage across the hill district, the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Dima Hasao, in collaboration with SANKALP–District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW), observed the International Day for the Elimination of Early Child and Forced Marriage at Kumbha Kumar Hojai Sabhagriha, Keshab Smarak Nyas, on Friday. Organised under the aegis of the Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Assam, the programme brought together key district officials, law enforcement, legal authorities, local NGOs, and grassroots health workers—including ANMs and ASHA workers—to strengthen community-level safeguards for vulnerable children.

Delivering the welcome address, Annie Chorei, Gender Specialist at DHEW, outlined the core objectives of the initiative and reiterated the district administration’s commitment to making Dima Hasao a child marriage-free zone through sustained inter-departmental coordination and public outreach.