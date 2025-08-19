Dimakuchi hosts felicitation and art dialogue and exhibition on Independence Day

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a vibrant celebration of creativity and culture, the socio-cultural organization, Britya Sandhani aru Sangsthapana Santha, Jhargaon, organized a grand felicitation and interactive session at Seikhur Sankardev Mission Higher Secondary School, Dimakuchi, on the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day.

The programme honoured 20 eminent painters, sculptors, writers, and journalists of Udalguri district, recognizing their significant contributions to literature, visual arts, and journalism.

Among the felicitated were renowned sculptors and painters such as Mukul Rava, Domborudhar Rajbanshi, Khargeswar Boro, Pawan Boro, Kalyan Rava, Ranjul Sutradhar, Priyanka Basumatari, Kailash Boro, Pawan Nath, Nitu Sharma, Arup Boro, Abhilashi Nath, Purabi Saraniya, and Shankar Jyoti Saraniya. Also honoured were acclaimed novelist and writer Jayanta Rajbanshi, along with journalists Pinku Kalita (Niyomiya Barta, Dimakuchi), Fatik Nandan Rava, Tirtha Sharma, and Chinmoy Deka. The felicitation was followed by an intimate interactive session, where artistes, writers, and journalists shared reflections on the colours, struggles, rhythms, and triumphs of their creative journeys.

The event also featured the release of the art magazine Chanseli, edited by Surendra Mohan Rava, unveiled by noted writer Binita Baruah, who lauded the organization’s efforts to promote art and culture in the region. Earlier in the day, a district-level art and sculpture exhibition was inaugurated by senior sculptor Domborudhar Rajbanshi, showcasing the works of students and professional artistes. School Principal Medini Boro formally opened a community-focused drawing competition, which attracted enthusiastic participation from local students.

Also Read: Smart Foundation Academy hosts vibrant celebration on Independence Day

Also Watch: