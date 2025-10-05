Dimasa community mourns loss of 9 workers, appeals to Assam Chief Minister for justice

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: In a heartfelt appeal to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the All Dimasa Students’ Union Central Committee has expressed deep appreciation for the swift repatriation of nine Dimasa Kachari workers who tragically lost their lives in a construction accident in Chennai on September 30.

The workers, hailing from economically disadvantaged families across Hojai, Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao districts, were employed at the Ennore SEZ Supercritical Thermal Power Project in Tiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu. A catastrophic collapse of a steel arch—part of a coal storage facility—claimed their lives, sending shockwaves through the Dimasa community. The deceased have been named as: Dimaraj Thaosen, Prayonta Sorongsa, Paban Sorongsa, Sumon Kharikapsa, Sorbojit Thausen, Phaibat Phonglosa, Bidayum Porbotsa, Muna Kemprai and Dipak Rajiyungsa

Their bodies were repatriated to Assam with the assistance of the state government, a gesture that the union described as “swift and compassionate.”

In a formal letter, the union made two urgent requests, highlighting the financial vulnerability of the victims’ families; the union urged the government to ensure meaningful compensation to help them recover from the emotional and economic blow.

The union called for a comprehensive inquiry into the structural failure that led to the accident, demanding accountability and preventive measures to avoid future tragedies.

