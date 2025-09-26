Assam: Dima Hasao’s Mjangblee Kemprai bags University Gold Medal in MA English

OUR

HAFLONG: In a moment of jubilation for the hills of Dima Hasao, Mjangblee Kemprai, the daughter of Babul Kemprai and Joymila Bodo from Daudung village in Mahur, has been honoured with the prestigious University Gold Medal from the Department of English, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Assam Donbosco University. This accolade recognizes her exceptional achievement of securing the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 9.44 in the Master of Arts (English) programme.

Hailing from the serene village of Daudung, Mjangblee’s journey from the classrooms of Step By Step School to academic stardom exemplifies the untapped potential thriving in Assam’s northeastern hills. Her parents, Babul Kemprai, a dedicated community figure, and Joymila Bodo, a renowned teacher whose quiet strength has long anchored the family, beamed with uncontainable pride during a modest celebration at their home on Wednesday.

“This is not just my daughter’s victory,” Babul Kemprai shared, his voice thick with emotion, amid the gathering of villagers and well-wishers. “It’s a beacon for every young soul in our hills who dreams beyond the misty valleys. Her gold medal reminds us that excellence knows no bounds.”

