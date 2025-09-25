Dimasa Students’ Union calls for immediate action against teacher accused of assault

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: The Dimasa Students’ Union (DSU), Karbi Anglong district committee, has expressed deep anguish and strongly condemned the molestation and sexual assault of a 12-year-old Dimasa school girl in Howraghat of Karbi Anglong district.

According to the DSU, the accused has been identified as Khorgesor Bora of Bokolia Adarsha village under Diphu sub-division, who is currently residing in Howraghat. He was serving as a government school Headmaster at Jilangso LP School. The incident came to light when the victim became pregnant and disclosed the abuse to her parents. It was further revealed that the assault had been ongoing for several months.

The student body demanded immediate and decisive action from the administration and law enforcement agencies under child and women protection laws, and called for the immediate termination of the accused from his service. The DSU stressed that authorities must leave no stone unturned to ensure swift arrest and justice for the perpetrator, noting that condemnation alone is not enough without visible administrative commitment to protecting children.

Reaffirming its commitment to student safety, the DSU urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities in combating such crimes. “This is a collective responsibility, and the administration must lead by example to uphold the safety and dignity of every individual,” DSU Karbi Anglong president Shivraj Hasnu said in a release.

Also Read: Foundation day of Dimasa Students' Union celebrated in Dima Hasao

Also Watch: