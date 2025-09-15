Foundation day of Dimasa Students' Union celebrated in Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Dimasa Students' Union (DSU) Central Committee, Dima Hasao, marked its 70th Foundation Day, observed as Dimasa Students' Day, with vibrant celebrations on Saturday at Hatikhali Playground, Hatikhali, Dima Hasao district.

The event commenced with floral tributes to DSU's Founder President Hirimba Pratap Thaosen, and General Secretary NC Kemprai, followed by a Dimasa traditional dance performance by guest youths from Karbi Anglong district.

The celebration was graced by North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) Chairman Mohet Hojai as chief guest, alongside DSU President Sidut Naiding, NCHAC Executive Members Donpainon Thaosen and Probita Johari, and representatives from various student organizations. In his address, Chairman Hojai extended his best wishes to the students, emphasizing their pivotal role in strengthening society and shaping the nation's future.

Also Read: Dimasa Students’ Union (DSU) seeks urgent safety steps on Umrangso-Lanka Road

Also Watch: