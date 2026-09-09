Dimasa Students’ Union flags serious safety hazards on NH-27 stretch and Nrimbanglao tunnel in Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Dimasa Students' Union (DSU) Central Committee submitted a memorandum to Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge, District Commissioner of Dima Hasao, on Tuesday, demanding immediate repair and restoration of the National Highway-27 (East-West Corridor).

The submission highlights severe safety concerns regarding the highway stretch from Ardaopur-Hatikhali to Nrimbanglao-Mahur, as well as critical infrastructure issues inside the Nrimbanglao Tunnel. Furthermore, the union highlighted critical safety hazards caused by persistent water leakage inside the Nrimbanglao tunnel.

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