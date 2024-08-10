Dimasa Student Union Stages Mass Sit-In Demanding Immediate Implementation of Article 244(A)

Haflong: Members of Dimasa Student Union (DSU) on Thursday staged a mass sit-in demonstration in front of the office of the District Commissioner demanding immediate implementation of Article 244 (A).

Article 244 A of the Constitution which allows the parliament to enact a law to establish an autonomous state within the state of Assam comprising sixth schedule area i.e Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao district is a long pending demands of people of both the districts. The protesters also held placards shouting slogans like “No Autonomous State, No rest”, Article 244(A) is our constitutional rights” etc.

The protest was also supported by All Dimasa Student Union (ADSU). DSU general secretary Pramith Sengyung said that Article 244 (A), which is their constitutional right which had always been an election promise by all parties that have never been fulfilled. No party have taken the matter seriously.

Sengyung informed that the demand for autonomous state was for last 33 years, but the government of both the states and at the centre haven’t moved any step to fulfill their demands and said that they will fight until its meted.

“After signing an MoU in 1995, we enjoyed several facilities. Our council could give appointment to all employees in the district from IV grade to I grade, but those power have gradually decreased due to some amendment and power of the sixth schedule is also diluting, so implementation of article 244 (A) is only our hope for tribal people living in sixth schedule area to protect our customs, culture & tradition. Our demands is not to parts from Assam but to establish an autonomous state within the state of Assam.” Sengyung added.

He further said that, a team from Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao is also simultaneously staging a dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to press the government regarding the matter.

The protest was later lifted after the protesters submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister through the district commissioner in supports of their demands.

Earlier in July, the sixth schedule protection committee (SSPC) have stage a 7 days hunger strike at Haflong demanding the same, in which a women protester was hospitalized on the 5th day after being diagnosed with low BP.

Article 244(A) was added to the Constitution through the Twenty-second Amendment Act in 1969. It will give more autonomous power comparing to the present sixth schedule with its own legislature.

