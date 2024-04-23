Diphu Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Amarsing Tisso, BJP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Amarsing Tisso:

A resident of Karbi Anglong’s Longnit Bazar Gaon, Shri Amarsing Tisso, aged 56, is the son of Late Monsing Tisso. He is a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contesting for the Diphu Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.

He is an active politician holding positions such as MAC of Singhason Constituency and EM of KAAC, Diphu K/A.

Political Career of Amarsing Tisso:

Amarsing Tisso holds a significant position as an Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), with responsibilities over key departments such as Agriculture, Land Revenue and Land Reform, and Excise.

His role involves steering the development and regulatory measures in these sectors. He is also an elected Member of Autonomous Council of the Singhason Constituency.

Additionally, Tisso is the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) nominee for the Diphu (ST) parliamentary seat. He officially entered the electoral fray on April 2, 2024, by filing his nomination. Tisso's campaign is marked by a strong sense of assurance in his prospects of electoral victory.