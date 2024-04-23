Diphu Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Amarsing Tisso, BJP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Amarsing Tisso:
A resident of Karbi Anglong’s Longnit Bazar Gaon, Shri Amarsing Tisso, aged 56, is the son of Late Monsing Tisso. He is a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contesting for the Diphu Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
He is an active politician holding positions such as MAC of Singhason Constituency and EM of KAAC, Diphu K/A.
Political Career of Amarsing Tisso:
Amarsing Tisso holds a significant position as an Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), with responsibilities over key departments such as Agriculture, Land Revenue and Land Reform, and Excise.
His role involves steering the development and regulatory measures in these sectors. He is also an elected Member of Autonomous Council of the Singhason Constituency.
Additionally, Tisso is the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) nominee for the Diphu (ST) parliamentary seat. He officially entered the electoral fray on April 2, 2024, by filing his nomination. Tisso's campaign is marked by a strong sense of assurance in his prospects of electoral victory.
Educational Qualifications of Amarsing Tisso: His highest educational qualification includes Senior School Secondary Examination in 1995 from National Institute of Open Schooling (Formerly National Open School).
Criminal Cases of Amarsing Tisso: Amarsing Tisso has not been convicted of any criminal offense, nor does he have any pending criminal cases against him.
Assets of Amarsing Tisso:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Amarsing Tisso has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 7,03,24,057.
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Amarsing Tisso has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 11,00,69,472.
Tisso has declared liabilities amounting to Rs. 5,34,01,544.
Community Engagement and Outreach: As a key figure in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Amarsing Tisso has played a pivotal role in the region’s advancement; focusing on enhancing infrastructure and health facilities.
His efforts also include the expansion of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centers, demonstrating his commitment to the community's progress and outreach.
Noteworthy Projects: Amarsing Tisso has been instrumental in spearheading various developmental projects in the Karbi Anglong region. His efforts are marked by the Assam government's focus on infrastructure enhancement, particularly in building roads and improving health facilities.
Additionally, Tisso has been pivotal in the expansion of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) by establishing 200 new centers, funded by a special government package.
His commitment to the region's growth is further evidenced by his involvement in large-scale initiatives, including the laying of foundation stones for projects totaling Rs 2503.91 crore.
These projects, which feature a Cancer Hospital and an overpass, are set to be inaugurated in time for the Golden Jubilee of the Karbi Youth Festival.