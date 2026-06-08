Discontent in Tihu over Exclusion of Chandramohan Patowary from Assam Cabinet

A Correspondent

NALBARI: The exclusion of senior BJP leader and MLA Chandramohan Patowary from the recently expanded Assam Cabinet has triggered mixed reactions across the newly formed Tihu constituency, with supporters expressing disappointment while another section of party workers argues that the veteran leader continues to hold political significance within the government and party structure.

Following the cabinet expansion, discussions around Patowary’s absence from the ministerial list have intensified across political circles in Tihu and adjoining areas. Supporters of the veteran legislator believe that considering his seniority, long political experience and electoral success, he deserved a place in the ministry.

The issue has gained further attention because Tihu emerged as a newly created constituency after the delimitation process. The new constituency structure merged several areas and voter bases from the former Barkhetri constituency, including regions traditionally considered favourable to Congress.

Supporters of Patowary argue that securing victory under such changed political circumstances was not an effortless task. According to them, winning from a newly reorganised constituency with altered political equations demonstrated both his organizational strength and political relevance.

A section of his supporters has found it difficult to accept his exclusion from the Cabinet. Their argument is that after decades of service to the party and government, expectations were high that the senior leader would once again be entrusted with ministerial responsibilities.

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