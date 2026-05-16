Chandramohan Patowary Sworn In as Pro-tem Speaker of 16th Assam Legislative Assembly

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to MLA Chandramohan Patowary as the Pro-tem Speaker of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) under Clause (1) of Article 180 of the Constitution of India at a function held in the conference hall of Lok Bhavan today.

Earlier, Secretary of the ALA Dulal Pegu sought permission from the Governor to start the proceedings. Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram and officials of the Assam Legislative Assembly and Lok Bhavan were present on the occasion.

Seven-time MLA Chandramohan Patowary is the senior-most legislator in the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly. In the recent Assembly election, he won from the Tihu LAC, defeating his nearest Congress rival, Ratul Patowary. Earlier Patowary made it to the state assembly for the Dharmapur LAC six times.

Patowary will preside over the first day of the first session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly on May 21 and administer the oath to the other 125 MLAs of the Assembly. The first day of the session will elect the new Speaker of the 16th Assembly. The governor will address the newly elected members of the 16th Assembly on May 22. The first session of the assembly will have four working days - May 21, 22, 25 and 26.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma named MLA Ranjeet Kumar Dass as the Speaker of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Soar in Guwahati Amid Global Oil Spike