Discussion held on the topic 'Education and Patriotism'

A CORRESPONDENT



JAMUGURIHAT: A discussion on the topic 'Education and Patriotism' was organized by Prayash, an NGO of Sootea, at Jame Masjid of Koroioni to the south of Sootea recently. Abidur Rahman, the president of Prayash, was in the chair while Moulana Ajgar Ali, lecturer of HB Arabic College, delivered lecture on the topic. Saiful Ahmed, vice-president of Biswanath AAMSU (All Assam Muslim Students' Union), appealed to the gathering to join hands with them to work for educational uplift minority-dominated areas. The NGO has carried out awareness camps on population control, child marriage, female education and superstition so far.

Also watch: Death sentence for rape accused of Biswanath Chariali

Also Read: Relief for flood-affected families under Doomdooma Revenue Circle



