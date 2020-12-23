Relief for flood-affected families under Doomdooma Revenue Circle

Our Correspondent



TINSUKIA: A group of Samaritans from Doomdooma-Rupai area under Doomdooma Revenue Circle brought succour to 12 distressed flood-affected families of 1 No Kordoiguri's Kaitia by donating woollen garments, study materials for school children and food items on Monday.

In 1992, devastating flood ravaged the entire village. While many families left the place and moved elsewhere, the12 families decided to stay back in just one bigha land where they even established a school-Kaitia LP School which was washed away by the flood.

The team comprised of Tamal Gupta, Bijit Handique, Ananta Handique, Kalpajyoti Konwar, Biswarupa Neog Moran, Bedanta Baruah, Bikash Moran, Sanjay Yadav, Sanjib Handique, journalist Nirmal Borah and Prof Syeda Semin Zahan of Doomdooma College. Though several organizations extended support from time- to- time, no government agency came forward for suitable rehabilitation to the families.

