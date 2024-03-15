Discussion on “North-East Conclave on Climate Change: Adaptation and Resilience (NCCCAR-2024)” in Tezpur University

Tezpur: Department of Science and Technology’s (DST) Centre of Excellence (CoE) at the Department of Environmental Science at Tezpur University (TU) hosted a two-day event on “North-East Conclave on Climate Change: Adaptation and Resilience (NCCCAR-2024)” on March 14 and March 15. This initiative aimed to foster the development of innovative solutions to tackle climate change issues, specifically tailored to the unique regional climate of northeast India.

The inaugural function was graced by the Vice Chancellor, TU, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Dr. Anita Gupta, Advisor and Head, Climate, Energy and Sustainable Technology (CEST) Division at DST, Dr. Susheela Negi, Senior Director/Scientist F, CEST Division at DST. Prof K. Marimuthu, Head, Dept. of Environmental Science and Prof Ashalata Devi, DST’s CoE Principal Investigator (PI) and Convenor of the event were also present on the occasion.

Delivering the inaugural address, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, VC said that reality of climate change looms larger and its impacts are becoming increasingly evident.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Dr. Anita Gupta said that the aim of the conclave is to provide a common platform for the exchange of knowledge and discussion to address significant climate change related issues in the northeast region. Dr. Gupta urged that from academician to scientist to policy makers, each has a role to play in shaping a more sustainable and resilient future for generations to come.

Speaking as guest of honour, Dr. Susheela Negi said that the conclave is an initiative towards fostering dialogue and collaboration in addressing the pressing challenges posed by climate change in the vulnerable ecosystem of the eastern Himalayan region.

During the inaugural ceremony, a book on ‘Compendium on Climate Change: Adaptation and Resilience in North East India was released by the dignitaries on dais.

The event featured various technical sessions focusing on climate change-induced impacts such as habitat loss, decreased carbon storage, declines in crop yields, changes in the distribution of wild plant species etc. Dr. N.H. Ravindranath, Retd. Professor from the Centre for Sustainable Technologies, IISC, Bangalore; and Dr. B.K. Tiwari, Retd. Professor from Department of Environmental Science, NEHU, Shillong was also among the dignitaries gracing the inaugural function.

