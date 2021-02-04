Discussion on proposed flood management & erosion protection works held in Dibrugarh

Staff Correspondent



Dibrugarh: A consultation of stakeholders to discuss the proposed flood management and erosion protection works to be implemented under Assam Integrated River Basin Management Project (AIRBMP) at Buridihing River basin of Dibrugarh district in Tranche-I was held at the conference hall of DC's office on Monday.

The stakeholder's consultation was organized by Flood and River Erosion Management Project of Assam (FREMAA) and Water Resource Department here and attended by Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan, Additional Deputy Commissioners Rajib Thapha and Susanta Kumar Dutta, chairman of Dibrugarh Development Authority, Ashim Hazarika, gaon burhas and local people of the surrounding villages of the proposed project sites, among others

In the beginning, Executive Officer of FREMAA, Prabhat Konwar informed the meeting about the 11 proposed works of anti-erosion and strengthening of embankment that had been taken in consultation with the Water Resources Department for implementation in Tranche -1 for Buri-Dehing River Basin under AIRBMP funded by World Bank. He also informed the meeting that out of these 11 projects, six projects at Dehinghola, Bhurbhuri-1 Bhurbhuri -2 Borbeel (A) Borbeel (B) and Notun Bolai could be started immediately in the first phase on priority basis as no issues with regard to land status and impact on private properties were found against the projects during survey. The Water Resources Department was also asked to submit the schemes for protection work at Bhogamur and Bolai of the district. Suggestions and views were also sought on the possible environmental and social impact of the projects and their mitigation measures from local people and other stakeholders such as Forest, Fisheries, Lok Nirman, and Agriculture Department officials who were present in the meeting.