General Observer appointed by Election Commission of India arrives in Dima Hasao

General Observer appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for 16-Haflong (ST), V R Vinod, IAS, arrived in Haflong on Thursday.

  |  12 March 2021 5:35 AM GMT

A CORRESPONDENT

He will be available at Haflong Circuit House, room number 06 during office hours and may be contacted by the candidates, representatives or general public. He will also be available at mobile number 9394242449, landline number 03673 238555 and email id vrvinodvr@gmail.com.

