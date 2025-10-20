Distribution of 57 tonnes of potato seeds stored in Panbari cold storage

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: By the year 2025–26, agricultural products worth Rs 10,000 crore produced in Assam will be exported abroad. In comparison, during 2022–23, this figure was Rs 4,000 crore. On October 17, Minister Atul Bora stated this while distributing 57 tons of potato seeds to 283 farmers from Bokakhat, stored in the cold storage facility of the Panbari Agro Farm Corporation.

This year, local farmers stored 21 tons of potatoes in the Panbari cold storage under the agriculture department and 36 tons in the Jorhat cold storage facility. In the previous season, 17 tons of potatoes were stored by a total of 73 farmers across both cold storage units. This year, the number of farmers has increased.

To store seeds in the cold storage, farmers have to pay only Rs 3 per kilogram. The remaining costs are fully borne by the Numaligarh Refinery Authority.

A meeting was organized at Panbari in Bokakhat on the occasion of the distribution of stored potato seeds. The event, led by Deputy Director of Agriculture Alakananda Kakoti, was attended by Minister Atul Bora, senior Cabinet Minister Keshab Mahanta, Senior General Manager of Numaligarh Refinery Mintoo Sandikoi, Municipal Chairman Ratneswar Baruah, and Assistant Commissioner Deeptimoni Tai.

In the meeting, Minister Atul Bora urged the Senior General Manager of Numaligarh Refinery, Mintoo Sandikoi, to take steps to set up more cold storage facilities so that Bokakhat farmers do not have to seek such infrastructure elsewhere.

