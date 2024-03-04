Distribution of forms under Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan-Nogoria starts in Dhakuakhana

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The distribution of application forms under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan-Nogoria scheme for the members of 189 self-help groups (SHGs) under the Dhakuakhana Municipal Board kicked off on Sunday. MLA of No. 77 Dhakuakhana LAC, Naba Kumar Doley, inaugurated the distribution of the application forms concerned.

In this context, a ceremonial programme was organised in the Dhakuakhana Municipal Board office complex. In his lecture, MLA Naba Kumar Doley said, “In a significant move towards women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship, the Government of Assam has launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan-Nogoria’. This initiative aims to assist Rs 2.5 lakh women in urban municipal areas by providing them with a financial boost of Rs 10,000 as an Entrepreneurship Fund”. He laid stress on the proper utilisation of the fund.

“The beneficiaries must use the fund properly to pave the way for their employment. The beneficiaries, who will utilise the fund to achieve its aims and objectives, will get a bigger fund than this in the future,” the MLA added.

Dhakuakhana Sub-District Commissioner Kartik Kalita delivered the welcome address in the programme, which was attended by Dhakuakhana Municipal Board chairperson Rajiv Das, BJP State executive member Basanta Das, Dhakuakhana district BJP president Pradip Chamuah, SC Development Board chairperson Gurugovinda Das, Tai-Ahom Development Council executive member Sanjiv Gogoi, Dhakuakhana SC Morcha office-bearer Brikodar Das, and Ward Commissioners of Dhakuakhana Municipal Board. On the other hand, while interacting with the mediapersons, Naba Kumar Doley expressed satisfaction over the nomination of Pradan Baruah to contest in the upcoming general election from Lakhimpur HPC, representing the BJP. The MLA, who is also the vice president of the state BJP, congratulated Pradan Baruah on the occasion.

Notably, application forms for the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udhyamita Abhiyan-Nogoria scheme will be distributed at municipal corporation or board offices from March 3 to March 5, allowing eligible women to apply for the Entrepreneurship Fund. The filled-up forms are scheduled to be collected from March 9 to March 11. Under this initiative, the government seeks to encourage and empower women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to transition into urban women entrepreneurs. The primary objective is to uplift their socio-economic status and improve living conditions through financial independence. The Entrepreneurship Fund amounting to Rs 10,000 will be directly credited to the bank accounts of eligible women SHG members. To qualify for this Seed Capital Grant, participants must fulfil certain criteria, including being an active SHG member registered under ASULMS, possessing an Aadhaar-linked savings bank account, and not having defaulted on loans from SHGs, federations, banks, or financial institutions. Moreover, the eligible candidates are required to be engaged in at least one income-generating activity, possess a business plan for their enterprise, and not have more than three children (for General/OBC) or four children (for ST/SC/Moran/Motok/Tea tribes). Additionally, they must have enrolled their girl child or children in school.

