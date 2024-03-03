Application dates for Mukhyamantri Udyamita Abhiyan-Nogoria announced in Guwahati

Guwahati: In regard to implementing the flagship scheme Mukhyamantri Udyamita Abhiyan - Nogoria under Guwahati Municipal Corporation areas, the distribution of application forms are scheduled per ward wise as per date and location have been announced as follows.

East Zone office (Bhayamama Path, Near Petrol Pump, Zoo Road Tiniali) on 3rd March for wards 37,38,39,40; 4th March for 50,52,53,54 and 5th March 55,56,57,58. South zone office (Infornt of Iskon Mandir, South Sarania Road, Ulubari, Ghy-7) on 3rd March for wards 17,31,32; 4th March for 33,34 and 5th March for 35,36. West Zone Office (Bhootnath Bus Stopage, Bhootnath, Ghy-9) on 3rd March for wards 1,2,3,4,5; on 4th March for wards 6,7,8,9,11; 5th March for 12,13,14,15.

Dispur Zone Office (Supermarket, Dispur, Ghy-6) on 3rd March for wards 41,42,43,44; 4th March for 45,46,47,48 and 5th March for 49,51,59,60. Lokhra Zone Office (Janxala Branch, Near Circle office, Basistha Chariali, Ghy) on 3rd March for wards 10,20,21, 4th March for 22,23,24 and 5th March for wards 25,26,27. GMC Office, Lakhtokia, CMMU, 1st Floor on 3rd March for wards 16,18; 4th March for 19,28 and 5th March for wards 29 and 30.

