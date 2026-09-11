District Administration Reviews Preparations for Nagaon Lok Sabha Bye-Poll

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In view of the upcoming bye-election to the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, a high-level review and preparatory meeting was held on Thursday in the conference hall of the Nagaon District Commissioner's Office in the presence of observers appointed by the Election Commission of India.

The meeting was chaired by District Election Officer and District Commissioner Aranyak Saikia. General Observer Amar Kushwaha and Expenditure Observer Vasuki Nath Jha, appointed by the Election Commission of India, were also present. In the meeting, the district commissioner made a detailed presentation through a PowerPoint presen-tation on the preparations undertaken by the district administration to ensure the smooth and efficient conduct of the entire election process.

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