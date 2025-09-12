District administration sets guidelines for puja committees in Diphu

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: The Karbi Anglong district administration convened a coordination meeting on September 11 at 11:00 AM in the Circuit House Conference Hall, Diphu, to finalize preparations for the upcoming puja celebrations. The meeting, chaired by District Commissioner Nirola Phangchopi, ACS, saw the participation of Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjib Kumar Saikia, Additional District Commissioner, Additional Superintendent of Police, line department officials, and representatives from 152 puja committees.

The Additional District Commissioner reviewed last year’s celebration protocols, confirming that the same guidelines will apply this year. Puja committees are required to install CCTV cameras and fire safety equipment, ensure electrical works are conducted by APDCL-certified electricians with valid fitness certificates, and obtain structural fitness certificates for puja mandaps.

Sanjib Kumar Saikia, Senior Superintendent of Police, emphasized heightened vigilance to prevent communal or religious tensions. He urged committees to deploy trained volunteers, especially during peak hours, and prohibited public announcement systems between 10:00 PM and 8:00 AM. Emergency services, including police, medical, and fire teams, will remain on standby, with committees advised to contact local police or use toll-free numbers in emergencies.

To promote environmental sustainability, committees were directed to use biodegradable idols and eco-friendly materials in line with government guidelines.

