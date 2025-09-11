Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Indifference Towards Indigenous Youth Exposed: Gaurav Gogoi on Golakganj Clash

Guwahati: The Golakganj incident has sparked sharp political and public outrage, with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accusing the Assam government of indifference towards indigenous people and youth following an alleged police assault on Koch-Rajbongshi students protesting for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Calling the crackdown “brutal” and “shameful,” Gogoi said, “This incident exposes the Assam Government’s disregard for the rights and dignity of indigenous communities. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s indifference towards indigenous people and youth stands exposed.” He further urged the government to provide Assam’s youth with “dignity, dialogue, and opportunity, not suppression and neglect.”

Gan Suraksha Party (GSP) president and former MP Naba Kumar Sarania also lashed out at the government, terming the police action “unacceptable and undemocratic.” He demanded the immediate suspension of Dhubri Superintendent of Police Leena Doley, holding her responsible for the violence.

The All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) echoed the condemnation, describing the assault as a “ruthless crackdown on democratic protests.”

Meanwhile, the All Assam Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AARKSU) enforced a 12-hour bandh across Dhubri district on Thursday, bringing normal life to a standstill as part of their continuing demand for ST recognition.