District AIDS Control Office, Silchar distributed certificates to NCC cadets

Silchar: The District AIDS Control Office (DACO), Silchar on Thursday organized a special event to recognize the exemplary efforts of cadets and raise awareness about HIV/AIDS through an awareness rally and lecture session. The event, held at the NCC office near GC College saw the distribution of cheques to the best cadets, both Senior Wing and Junior Wing along with certificates of participation in the AIDS awareness pally.

Col. Muzammil Ahmad, CO ,62 Assam Girls Battalion NCC, and Dr. Ratna Chakraborty, DACO handed out the awards to the participants.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Ratna Chakraborty emphasized the critical role of youth, particularly NCC cadets, in spreading awareness and combating the stigma associated with HIV/AIDS. She commended the dedication and enthusiasm of the cadets in participating in the awareness rally and urged them to continue their efforts in promoting health and well-being within their communities.

The event concluded on a high note, with participants expressing their gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the cause of HIV/AIDS awareness and their commitment in making a positive impact in society.

Also Read: Assam: Heroin recovered in Golaghat

Also Watch: