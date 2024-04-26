Assam: Heroin recovered in Golaghat

GOLAGHAT : A huge amount of drugs were recovered in Golaghat on Wednesday night. Police sources said that, a drug raid was carried out at Rongamati Toll gate under Dergaon Police Station by a Golaghat police team led by Additional SP(Crime) and assisted by OC Dergaon, OC Golaghat, Inspector Moon Prakash Tiwari, DySP(P) and staff on Wednesday night. During the raid, one vehicle bearing regd. No. AS-05N/0175 was intercepted and on thorough search of the vehicle, a total 22 soap cases of heroin weighing 263.79 grams were recovered. The heroin was kept hidden inside the sound box behind the dickey. Two peddlers have been apprehended namely Mohhammad Ali @ Phusu (25 yrs), of Halmora tup village, under Rongajan, Police Station and Jiskel Chand (27 yrs), of Rongajan Bagan village under Golaghat Police Station. Investigation is on.

