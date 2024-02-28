District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) convened a meeting on natural disaster preparedness in Dima Hasao District

Haflong: The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) convened a meeting with all the line departments regarding natural disaster preparedness in the district at the DC conference hall, Haflong on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Dima Hasao District Commissioner.

The District Commissioner said that the line departments are required to prepare and update their departmental detailed plan and submit to DDMA by March 5 on the basis of the department Disaster Management plan and also required to select one nodal officer for one department in the entire district. He also requested all the BDOs that the field functionary team should be formed and be prepared for emergency during disaster.

In the meeting, Ricky B Phukan, DPO, DDMA, briefed about disaster management response preparedness. He said that all the line department should submit the availability status of the items listed. He also explained about the Ham station plan to be installed in the district. Ham wireless voice communications system can be used for information and messages to reach the communities in the district as well as in the state and can communicate up to hundreds of miles away. The meeting was attended by NCHAC secretary Partha Sarathi Jahari, ACS, Additional District Commissioner James Aind, ACS and other officials of the various line departments.

