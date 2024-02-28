‘State government committed to provide land pattas to all landless families of by 2026’: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma

Majuli: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa on Tuesday attended the ceremonial distribution of land pattas to eligible beneficiaries of Mission Basundhara 2.0 belonging to Majuli district at a function held in Majuli town. Of the 36,010 applications under Mission Basundhara 2.0, a total of 20,932 were found eligible for granting land pattas in Majuli.

Speaking at the function, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed happiness for being able to provide land pattas to more than 10,000 families residing in the world’s largest river island. Stating that of the 50,000 families residing in Majuli, nearly 30,000 didn’t have land pattas. Therefore, providing land pattas to a huge chunk of ‘landless’ families is indeed a matter of great satisfaction. Referring to the importance of land pattas in securing loans from banks, compensation from the government during natural calamities, to name a few, the Chief Minister said the current government aims to ensure every families in the State are in possession of legal documents backing their claim over their land by 2026. In order to achieve that, rules and document proofs for the upcoming Mission Basundhara 3.0 shall be relaxed to a great extent in comparison to the first and second editions of Mission Basundhara, the Chief Minister declared. Through Mission Basundhara 3.0, institutions too would become eligible for land pattas, the Chief Minister added.

Dr. Sarma said due to the efforts of the current government, non-tribal but indigenous communities of the State have been able to receive land pattas even in areas that fall under tribal belts and blocks. The Chief Minister added that in less than 3 years of the current government, a perceptible positive development can be observed in case of Majuli. Apart from the rapid public infrastructure development in the river island, there has also been a change in mindset of the residents of Majuli. He expressed happiness over the fact that more than 700 youths from Majuli have managed to secure jobs in the government sector entirely on merit in the last three years.

He also stated that the government was on its way to fulfilling majority of the promises made during campaigns in the last Assembly elections. He said the government has been taking a zero-tolerance view on drug trafficking, child marriage, to name a few.

Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said the government is committed to protecting places of spiritual importance such as Majuli, Batadrava and Barpeta from encroachments. The mechanism of “heritage belt and block” shall be used to protect these places, he added.

Member of Parliament Pradan Baruah, Members of Legislative Assembly Bhuban Gam and Naba Kumar Doley, Chief Executive Member of Mising Autonomous Council Paramananda Chayengia, Chief Executive Member of Deori Autonomous Council Bhairav Deori, along with a host of dignitaries were present on the occasion, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: Interactive programme with media persons on drug addiction held at Tinsukia Press Club

Also Watch: