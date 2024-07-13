District Disaster Management Authority Reviews Flood Damage and Relief Efforts in Sonitpur

TEZPUR: A review meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority, Sonitpur was held on Friday under the chairmanship of District Commissioner-cum-chairperson of DDMA, Sonitpur Deba Kumar Mishra at the conference hall of district commissioner’s office, Sonitpur. Accompanied by ADC-cum-CEO, DDMA, Sonitpur Garga Mohan Das and programme manager, DRR, ASDMA and nodal officer for flood management at Sonitpur district Muktaram Deka, the meeting discussed various matters related to flood management and other disaster management aspects.

Later, in the day, Muktaram Deka along with district project officer and other officials of DDMA, Sonitpur visited the flood damaged sites at Batamari and Bhumuraguri under Tezpur revenue circle and visited the model relief camp at Jamuguri Academy HS School under Naduar revenue circle and had a discussion with the relief management committee. The team also visited the erosion site at Dighali under Chariduar revenue circle.

