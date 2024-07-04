Assam: Flood-related advisory by DDMA Kamrup (Metro)

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In view of the situation that the river Brahmaputra is now flowing above its danger level of 49.68 m in Guwahati, the Kamrup Metropolitan District administration has issued an advisory for the people residing in the district. The district administration has asked the people staying near the riverfront, river banks, and close to the river course to remain alert regarding possible breaches of banks or embankments. The following is the advisory issued by the administration.

Plying of country boats and fishing activity in and around the river Brahmaputra is prohibited until further order. Citizens are to avoid driving or walking through flowing water, as it can be risky, and stay away from floodwaters, as they may be contaminated with sewage, chemicals, or other hazards. People should not try to swim or cross a flooded river, stream, or any flowing waterbody, and children and the elderly are advised to stay in safe locations. Also, the public should be cautious of snakes, animals, and other hazards in floodwaters.

Citizens have been asked not to touch or go near any submerged transformers, inverters, electrical posts, or wires. If anyone accidentally falls in the following water or river, one should rescue him or her if he or she is trained to do so. Otherwise, help must be sought from trained personnel like SDRF, VDPs, etc. 9. Stay informed through local news and emergency alerts. They must follow instructions from local authorities, emergency responders, and evacuation orders from authorities.

The public is also requested to be vigilant and inform any government authority, including the DC Office, Circle Office, Local Police Station, or Water Resources Department, for immediate intervention by the government so that life and property can be protected. They have also mentioned that a that a violation of this order may attract legal action under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and other applicable laws.

The notice also mentioned that, in case of any emergency, District Helpline Numbers: 1077/93654-29314 can be contacted.

Also Read: Assam: Xatradhikar of Auniati Xatra sends SOS to Dispur on Majuli floods (sentinelassam.com)