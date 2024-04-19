District Haj Committee organized training programme for Haj pilgrims concludes in Morigaon

JAGIROAD: The Morigaon district administration and District Haj Committee organized a training programme for Muslims who will perform Haj from the district in 2024 at the premises of Bar Mosque in Mori Muslim village of Morigaon on Thursday. District Commissioner Devashish Sharma urged the pilgrims to take precautions to avoid any inconvenience at the airport. He said many times pilgrims are separated from their groups in the crowds. Therefore, he urged everyone to be cautious in this regard. He reiterated that many people may have language problems at the airport. He urged the people not to be discouraged and to try to explain the situation to the other side in their own language and to face the situation calmly with the help of others. He advised all Haj pilgrims to always carry their passports and mobile phones in a bag that can be hung around their necks. He urged the people not to be discouraged and cooperate with the security forces even if they encounter any unexpected situation at the airport. The meeting was attended by the office bearers of the District Haj Committee and the Haj pilgrims.

