Morigaon Election district prepares for 2nd phase of polling with 7,25,801 voters

Morigaon: A significant development has emerged in Morigaon Election district as the Flying Squad and Static Surveillance Team have seized a total of Rs 38,35,150 until April 14. This action is part of the ongoing efforts to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process. The Morigaon Election District, with a total of 7,25,801 voters, is gearing up for the second phase of polling scheduled for April 26. District Commissioner and District Election Officer Devashish Sharma, along with Expenditure Observer for 9 Nagaon HPC Pachiappan P, addressed the media at a press conference held in the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office on Tuesday.

A total of 13 candidates from various political parties are contesting for the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, where the Morigaon Election District falls. The voting will take place from 7 am to 5 pm on April 26, with vote counting scheduled for June 4, marking the completion of the entire election process by June 6. In the upcoming second phase of polling, three LACs within Morigaon Election District, namely 52nd Jagiroad (SC), 53rd Laharighat, and 54th Morigaon will be involved. The Election District boasts a diverse electorate, with 3,66,678 male voters, 3,59,112 female voters, and 11 third gender voters.

To facilitate smooth voting procedures, there are 911 polling stations in the Morigaon election district, with special provisions for all women polling stations and model polling stations. In the election district, there are a total of 29 polling stations exclusively managed by women. Among these, six have been designated as model polling stations, three polling stations will be run entirely by young personnel and one polling station will be efficiently managed by women personnel with disabilities, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility for all voters.

Furthermore, arrangements have been put in place for home voting, catering specifically to voters with disabilities and senior citizens, commencing from April 17. A total of 545 persons with disabilities and individuals aged 85 and above will have the opportunity to cast their votes from the comfort of their homes. On April 19, voting for essential services personnel will take place, ensuring their participation in the electoral process.

The implementation of the Model Code of Conduct has been rigorous in Morigaon district, with various authorities ensuring compliance and taking action against any violations. Moreover, key officers have been appointed to oversee the electoral process and address any concerns or objections raised by the stakeholders.

Following the press conference, a meeting was convened between the District Commissioner, Expenditure Observer, and representatives of political parties to discuss further arrangements and address any queries or issues regarding the electoral process. The meeting was attended by ASP Dhruba Jyoti Nath, ADC Pallavi Kachari and Sulakshana Barpatrogohain and Election Officer Jagriti Kalwar.

