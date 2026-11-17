A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Under the aegis of the District Health Society (DHS), Dibrugarh, the district-level National Newborn Week was formally launched at the Creche (Shishu Omola Ghar) of Dikom Tea Estate on Sunday. The programme also featured a Healthy Baby Show, Mothers’ Meet and the block-level launch of the SAANS Campaign.

Observed annually from November 15 to November 21, National Newborn Week highlights the importance of care during the first 28 days of a child’s life, considered the most critical phase of newborn development. The programme emphasised the need for proper birth care, maintaining warmth, early breastfeeding, infection prevention and timely detection of health complications. It also highlighted the importance of extending newborn care beyond hospitals to families and communities.

The programme was attended by Samarjyoti Chaliha, General Manager of Dikom Tea Estate, along with other dignitaries, mothers, newborns, children and guardians.

A total of 29 babies and 29 mothers participated in the Healthy Baby Show and Mothers’ Meet. The babies were assessed on scientific parameters, including height, weight, growth, nutrition and immunisation. Three healthy babies were specially felicitated, while the other participants received gift hampers. The initiative also aimed to raise awareness about breastfeeding, complementary feeding, hygiene and regular immunisation.

The block-level launch of the SAANS Campaign focused on preventing and controlling pneumonia, a major cause of death among children below five years.