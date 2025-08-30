All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) observes Black Day in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) observed Black Day on Thursday, marking the 76th anniversary of the 1949 merger agreement between the Government of India and the then Cooch Behar ruler, Maharaja Jagaddipendra Narayan. AKRSU claims that the promised ‘C’ category state status for Cooch Behar was withdrawn after just six months, depriving the Koch-Rajbongshi community of their rights. Led by Sanjeev Koch, President of AKRSU Bongaigaon district, over 500 members hoisted black flags at Borpara Shaheed Bedi and Bhakarivita, and staged a protest rally to the District Council Office demanding justice and recognition.

