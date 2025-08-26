District-level drawing competition organized at Palengi High School

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: On the occasion of the Palengi High School alumni meet, an all Sivasagar district-based drawing competition was organized at Palengi High School on Saturday. Bina Sensua, former teacher of Palengi High School, lit the earthen lamp, and Prasanta Dehingia anchored the programme.

The competition was inaugurated by Haren Sensua, former Headmaster of Palengi Middle English School. The students of various schools of Sivasagar district participated in the competition, where Puwal Handique, Gokul Gogoi, Ratul Gogoi, Kayshap Japihazia, Mintu Buragohain, and Dhariti Phukan were the judges.

In the A category, Anirban Gogoi, a student of New Look Academy, got the first prize, Rupankita Barua of Gurukul Bidya Mandir got the second prize, and Samiran Saikia of 673 No. Demow Town Primary School the third prize. In the B category, Akangsha Aaliya Gogoi of Doon Public School got the first prize, Chakrapani Handique of Holy Name School the second prize, and Nishi Barua of 673 No. Demow Town Primary School the third prize. Lastly, in the C category, Ayushkar Kayshap of Holy Name School got the first prize, Ankurita Naoholia of Palengi High School the second, and Himangshu Bhuyan of Desang Rajabari High School got the third prize.

The winners of the competition will be distributed the prizes in the open session of the Palengi High School alumni meet, which will be held on October 4 and October 5.

