Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu Inaugurates MCH Unit at Sivasagar Civil Hospital

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Assam Education Minister and Guardian Minister of Sivasagar district, Dr Ranoj Pegu, recently visited Sivasagar Civil Hospital at Joysagar to review its functioning, management and the availability of healthcare services and equipment.

During the visit, the Minister inaugurated the newly-constructed Maternal and Child Health (MCH) unit, which includes a modern maternity ward. The ward has been shifted from the old building to the new facility to ensure better healthcare for mothers and children. Built at a cost of around Rs 7 crore, the MCH unit is expected to significantly strengthen maternal and child healthcare services in the district. Dr Pegu interacted with doctors, medical staff and employees, stressing the need to enhance the quality of healthcare services. He urged all staff to extend their services with compassion, care and dedication towards patients.

Highlighting the government’s ongoing initiatives in the health sector, the Minister assured that all possible support would be provided for the further development of Sivasagar Civil Hospital. The event was attended by Sivasagar District Commissioner Aayush Garg, Additional District Commissioner Meenakshi Permey, Joint Director of Health Services Dr Makhan Kalita, along with several distinguished citizens and hospital staff.

