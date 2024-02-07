District Level Monitoring Committee meet of High School Leaving Certificate and Higher Secondary final examinations held in Sivasagar

SIVASAGAR: A meeting of the District Level Monitoring Committee of High School Leaving Certificate and Higher Secondary final examinations was held at the Sukafa Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s office in Sivasagar on Monday. The district-level meeting chaired by Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav was attended by Additional District Commissioner (Education), Assistant Commissioner, Inspector of Schools, Circle Officers, Zonal Secretaries of SEBA Sivasagar district and officers-in-charge of examination centres. The meeting discussed at length the guidelines of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council. The District Commissioner appealed to all concerned to ensure smooth conduct of the upcoming HSLC and HS final examinations and to maintain the dignity of the district.

