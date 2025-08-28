District-level national group song competition held in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR 27: The Bharat Vikas Parishad (BVP), Tezpur branch, organized the district-level National Group Song Competition on Saturday at the Tezpur College Auditorium, with spirited participation from schools across Sonitpur. The event began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by chief guest Dr Manoj Hazarika, Principal of Tezpur College, in the presence of Dr Palash Mani Saikia, Principal of Darrang College, BVP Tezpur President Vinod Pareek, and Ladies Wing members Kanta Killa and Sheetan Challani. A soulful rendition of Vande Mataram by Onkar Jyoti Nath set a patriotic tone for the day’s proceedings.

Welcoming the gathering, Vinod Pareek highlighted the community-oriented activities of the Tezpur branch, while Programme Convener Dhritiman Dutta explained that the National Group Song Competition is a flagship initiative of the BVP, conducted at the four stages of District, State, Regional, and National. This year’s district-level contest was held in the three categories of Hindi, Sanskrit, and Regional/Folk songs.

A total of nine schools participated. In the Regional/Folk category, Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School secured the first position, followed by Shankardev Sishu Vidya Niketan and Tezpur College. In the Hindi category, Shankardev Sishu Vidya Niketan bagged the top spot, while Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School and Tezpur College won second and third places respectively. In the Sanskrit category, Shankardev Sishu Vidya Niketan once again took first position, with Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School finishing second and Sonitpur Sishu Vikash Academy coming third. The competition was judged by Bhaskar Jyoti Acharya and Tridip Basumatary, who praised the students’ discipline, coordination, and musical talent.

Also Read: Songs, dance and theatre workshop concludes with colourful valedictory at Bihaguri

Also Watch: