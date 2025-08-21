Songs, dance and theatre workshop concludes with colourful valedictory at Bihaguri

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The Chandranath Sharma Memorial Auditorium in Bihaguri reverberated with music, dance, and drama on August 15 during the valedictory function of the Summer Jyoti–Bishnu–Bhupendra Music and Children’s Drama Workshop, organized to coincide with the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

The workshop was jointly hosted by Juria Ahat Primary School and Nandan Kanan Music School. The programme was inaugurated by Zilla Parishad member Rakesh Nath, while social worker Ram Kumar Nath lit the ceremonial lamp. Pranita Medhi Changkakoti, Block Elementary Education Officer of Gabharu, attended as the chief guest.

The event was graced by several dignitaries, including Ganesh Chandra Das, Principal of Chandranath Sharma Higher Secondary School and noted dramatist-director, social worker Dilip Bora, cultural organizer Trailokya Mohan Nath, theatre director Gautam Pathak, poet and activist Pallabjyoti Nath, and singer Muruli Nath, alongside teachers and cultural activists from the area.

A major attraction of the evening was the children’s play ‘Burhi Aaitar Sadhu’ (The Old Grandmother’s Tale), penned by Tezpur playwright Dwijen Nath and directed by young Bihaguri talent Partha Pratim Bora. The play featured music by Mridul Das and Shankar Nath, stage design by Pranjal Bora, Sushil Suta, and Dipshikha Devi, make-up by Bhaskar Nath, and light and sound by Lakshya Nath.

Before the drama, over 250 children from West Tezpur captivated the audience with soulful performances of Bishnu Rabha and Bhupendra Sangeet, under the direction of singer Muruli Nath, with instrumental accompaniment by Mridul Das, Shankar Nath, and Anuran Kingkar. Students of Nandan Kanan Music School, Nirmayi Kalita, and Jyotismrita Sut, also performed graceful dances.

The cultural evening, which began at 9 PM, drew nearly three hundred spectators and offered a vibrant display of music, theatre, and Assamese heritage

